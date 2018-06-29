Markets

Rand gets reprieve from recovery in global markets

29 June 2018 - 11:50 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand enjoyed something of a reprieve on Friday, with the price action suggesting the recent selling of stocks and bonds in emerging markets, in particular, may have gone too far.

The rand weakened within a hair’s breadth of the symbolic R14 to the dollar at one point on Thursday before pulling back in line with the broad recovery in assets deemed risky, notably shares.

The weaker dollar also helped take pressure off the rand, though not enough to shake off steeper losses for the quarter. The rand has lost about 16% against the dollar since March, according to Iress data, raising concerns about the outlook on inflation.

Fuel prices are set to rise for the fourth time since the start of the year, when the Central Energy Fund announces the adjustment later in the day.

For the most part, external drivers have hurt the rand over the past three months, with a batch of disappointing local economic data adding to negative sentiment.

Foreigners have sold a record net $5bn worth of local bonds in the quarter, according to Bloomberg, as sentiment towards emerging markets soured. Over the same period, net equity flows also dried up compared to the first quarter.

The expectations of higher interest in the US had earlier drawn capital to the dollar at the expense of the rand and other emerging-market currencies. The developments prompted a number of central banks in emerging markets, including Turkey, Indonesia and Argentina, to raise interest rates to put a floor under their weakening currencies.

At 10.57am, the rand was at R13.7211 to the dollar from R13.7688 on Thursday. It was at R15.9863 to the euro from R15.9303, and R18.0774 to the pound from R18.0085. The euro was at $1.165 from $1.157.

Other markets:

JSE up almost 2% as markets cheer retreating greenback

The local bourse tracked buoyant global markets, lifted by signs of political agreement over the migrant crisis in Europe
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil slips as trade rows escalate, casting doubt on future demand

The market is still tight, however, due to Canada’s Syncrude outage locking in more than 300,000 bpd of production, and US’s sanctions on ...
Markets
55 minutes ago

Global stocks recover as Asian and European shares improve

European stocks rallied strongly, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 up 1.2% and Germany’s DAX 30 up 1.5%
Markets
53 minutes ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff’s long-awaited interim results may ...
Markets
2.
Rand sidles up to R14/$, the worst level since ...
Markets
3.
Rand sidles up to R14/$, the worst level since ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher amid tentative ...
Markets
5.
Rand narrowly avoids hitting R14 to the dollar as ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.