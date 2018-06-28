Rand sidles up to R14/$, the worst level since late November

The rand weakened to within a hair’s breadth of the symbolic R14/$, putting it on track for its worst quarterly performance since 2011.

The rand has been a casualty in the trade spat between the US and China, which has brought uncertainty to the global market place, thus undermining appetite for emerging markets that are perceived to be risky.

"The rand is struggling in this low-risk environment in which there is uncertainty about trade war and the extent to which that feeds into the global economy," said Halen Bothma, market analyst at ETM Analytics.

Currencies and stocks in the emerging world have felt the squeeze throughout this quarter, though part of the selling is related to expectations of higher interest rates in the US, which has boosted the value of the dollar.