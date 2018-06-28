Markets

Rand narrowly avoids hitting R14 to the dollar as the euro firms

28 June 2018 - 16:10 Maarten Mittner
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was steady on Thursday afternoon as the euro regained lost ground against the dollar. It rebounded to R13.7637 to the dollar during the day after weakening to R13.998 in morning trade.

The market, for the moment, appears to be looking past global trade concern, which has benefited the dollar, to this week’s EU summit. The euro gained on positive sentiment ahead of the summit, despite myriad challenges, with the pound falling to a two-month low amid criticism that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had no meaningful Brexit plan to present to EU leaders.

"The summit is likely to focus on the issue of immigration, with the new populist Italian government adopting a tough stance on the subject," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, adding that, given their differences, it was hard to see the countries coming to an agreement on the issue, which could lead to further political instability in the block.

Focus could remain on German chancellor Angela Merkel’s stance amid her ongoing struggle to retain political power with strong criticism expressed by her coalition partners on EU immigration policies.

A stronger euro is generally supportive of the rand, but analysts warned that any bouts of strength in the euro were likely to be short-lived. "What we are seeing in the forex market is a very broad-based dollar rally," said FXTM analyst Jameel Ahmad. This meant that the advancement in the dollar was the main catalyst behind emerging-market weakness.

At 3pm, the rand was at R13.8551 to the dollar from R13.8569. R16.0281 to the euro from R16.0149, and R18.0894 to the pound from R18.1756. The euro was at $1.1567 from $1.1554, and the pound at $1.3058 from $1.3116.

Local bonds remained weaker despite the rand’s recovery, with the R186 bid at 8.93% from 8.89% and the R207 at 7.62% from 7.6%. The benchmark US 10-year treasury was little changed at 2.8268%.

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

After slipping to more than six-month low, gold recovers somewhat

A strong dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for nonUS investors and while falling equities usually help safe-haven gold, they have failed to do ...
Markets
1 hour ago

Global stocks buckle under mounting pressure of trade tiff

Equities fall in the face of a US-driven trade dispute, as a fast-charging dollar and a jump in oil prices also cranks up the pain in emerging markets
Markets
5 hours ago

US oil prices steady after hitting multi-year highs ahead of sanctions on Iran

Supply disruptions in Canada and record demand leave little spare capacity; Russia, Saudi Arabia and the US are all close to output of 11-million bpd
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian stocks at nine-month lows as fear for the global economy grows

The yuan has been wobbly, while other major currencies are treading water on uncertainties over the escalating trade friction
Markets
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand sidles up to R14/$, the worst level since ...
Markets
2.
Rand slips 1% as China dumps dollars
Markets
3.
Rand flirting with R14/$, JSE miners could have ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE higher in choppy trade as Trump ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks at nine-month lows as fear for the ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand sidles up to R14/$, the worst level since late November
Markets

Rand slips 1% as China dumps dollars
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.