Market data - June 28 2018

The reason for a mass walkout by Tekkie Town execs is disclosed in a letter to owner Star, and has Christo Wiese fallen foul of the JSE’s ban on directors trading during closed periods?
The Constitutional Court has yet to say whether the National Director of Public Prosecutions should vacate his office, leaving the NPA in limbo
Ipsos poll in May says DA would at that time have needed a partner to hold on to Western Cape
The Nigerian-backed group has experienced a ‘challenging operating year’
Will the government’s 10th (yes, 10th) iteration of its Industrial Policy Action Plan get SA’s factories working again, asks Kevin Lings
SA needs to make decisions soon or risk isolating itself from a rapidly changing automotive world, writes Mark Smyth
The move is often used to get redress from old contracts, and while not illegal, it may test the boundaries of regulations
Senegal’s rally in the closing minutes and a series of great saves keep Colombia in the tournament
Bestseller just got better, but that might not be enough
