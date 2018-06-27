Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Massmart
27 June 2018 - 08:28
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Massmart as his stock pick of the day.
He said Massmart had been under pressure due to SA’s low growth.
“If we do get to the 2% GDP growth, Massmart will do very well in that environment. Massmart has two divisions that are doing particularly well — the Makro and Builders Warehouse. Massmart is one company that is very geared towards a recovery for the South African consumer,” he said.
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about Massmart, his stock pick of the day
