WATCH: Stock pick — Massmart

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Massmart as his stock pick of the day.

He said Massmart had been under pressure due to SA’s low growth.

“If we do get to the 2% GDP growth, Massmart will do very well in that environment. Massmart has two divisions that are doing particularly well — the Makro and Builders Warehouse. Massmart is one company that is very geared towards a recovery for the South African consumer,” he said.