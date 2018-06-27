Market data - June 27 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
We will trust him only when he has shown logical rigour
Zamani Sibiya was sentenced in May and was denied leave to appeal, however, an IFP leader says he’s entitled to be paid until the appeal is concluded
The ruling has resuscitated disciplinary charges against her, says the party's deputy federal chairperson, Natasha Mazzone
Leon Lourens makes it very clear that Tekkie Town resides in ‘the individuals that worked, stressed and sacrificed alongside' him
The harvest will be 21% smaller than last year’s record yield of 16.82-million tonnes
Companies are a few years behind but want to adopt new technologies that offer competitive advantages, says Arthur Goldstuck
The 5-4 decision says workers are not obliged to pay union fees as it violates free speech rights of workers who disagree with unions’ positions
The International Association of Athletics Federations, after talks with Athletics SA, insists its science-based system is fair and is prepared to defend it in court
The company, with local partner Chery, plans to make electric vehicles in the country, and envisages more electric SUVs in the future
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.