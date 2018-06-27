JSE opens lower on renewed jitters as China warns of global trade war

The JSE opened lower on Wednesday as Asian markets lost ground on a warning by President Xi Jinping of China that the country must prepare for a full-scale trade war.

Risk-off sentiment prevailed in early-morning trade, driving banks and retailers lower, with the rand weakening to R13.6278 to the dollar from R13.5372.

Naspers was an early casualty as a result of the lower Asian markets.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to slap another round of tariffs amounting to $200bn on China should the country retaliate on an earlier round of tariffs implemented by the US.

The Shanghai composite shed a further 1% on Wednesday amid a weaker yuan. The main Chinese market is officially in bear territory, having lost more than 20% so far this year.

China expects further escalation from the US after an earlier announcement this week that the US would limit foreign investment by China in the US, FxPro analysts said.

The Chinese central bank said it would also seek to reduce holdings of US Treasuries.

The Dow rose 0.12% on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.31% lower on Wednesday and the Hang Seng shed 1.58%.

Brent crude was flat at $76.66 a barrel.

At 10am the all share was 1.63% lower at 54,353.1 points and the top 40 lost 1.76%. Food and drug retailers shed 3.3%, Banks 2.56%, general retailers 2.27%, industrials 2.23% and financials 2.18%. Resources added 0.42%.

Sasol rose 0.51% to R467.85 but Kumba Iron Ore slipped 1.39% to R282.40.

British American Tobacco shed 1.93% to R663.

FirstRand lost 3.01% to R59.06 and Standard Bank 2.27% to R180.65.

Woolworths shed 2.66% to R53.72 and Steinhoff Africa Retail 2.84% to R16.10.

Nepi Rockcastle lost 1.2% to R114.88.

EOH jumped 2.7% to R26.24 after the group divulged further detail on its future strategy to be split into two independent businesses by August 1.

Naspers was 2.7% lower at R3,014.90.

Netcare dropped 2.3% to R26.71.