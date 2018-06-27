Asian equities under pressure, ignoring Wall Street’s slim gains

Sydney — Asian share markets were under pressure on Wednesday, as weakness in Chinese stocks and the yuan weighed on sentiment in the region.

Oil prices climbed as the US pressured allies to stop buying Iranian crude.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost another 0.3% after touching a two-year trough on Tuesday.

Chinese blue chips eased 0.4% to be a whisker above 13-month lows as a settlement of Sino-US tensions remained a distant prospect.

Japan’s Nikkei had been faring better but soon succumbed to risk aversion and fell 0.5%.

The fragile mood overshadowed gains in energy stocks made after news broke that Washington was pushing allies to halt imports of Iranian crude.

US crude added 18c to $70.71, having surged 3.6% overnight, while Brent climbed 17c to $76.48 a barrel.

The jump in oil boosted the Wall Street energy sector by 1.4%, making it the biggest gainer on the S&P 500.

But the S&P still only managed to add 0.22% overall, while the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.12% and the Nasdaq composite index was up 0.39%.

Confusion remained the watchword on US trade policy.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Tuesday to tighten foreign investment rules, spurred by bipartisan concern about Chinese bids to acquire sophisticated US technology.

Yet President Donald Trump also endorsed a measured approach to restricting Chinese investments in US technology companies, saying a strengthened merger security review committee could protect sensitive technologies.

"We remain of the view that a large-scale ‘trade war’ remains a low probability though the odds of it happening appear to have increased," JPMorgan economist David Hensley said.

He noted that the latest tariff threats from the White House would cover more than 30% of US imports, equal to almost 5% of US gross domestic product (GDP).

"If all this were to happen, and US trading partners were to retaliate, it would deliver a significant supply shock to the world economy, raising inflation and lowering growth."

Yuan watching

In currency markets, trade-sensitive currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars lost ground while the safe-haven yen found demand. The kiwi dollar hit its lowest in seven months at $0.6817.

The US dollar was broadly steady against a basket of currencies at 94.647, after bouncing from 94.171 on Tuesday. The euro was back at $1.1650, having run into profit-taking at a top of $1.1720 overnight.

Yet the dollar could not sustain gains on the yen and eased back to ¥109.87 from an early ¥110.12.

The dollar has been aided in part by recent gains on the Chinese yuan, which had stirred speculation Beijing was weakening its currency to bolster exports.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the yuan midpoint at a six-month low of 6.5569 per dollar on Wednesday.

That was down 0.6% from the previous fix but actually a little firmer than market expectations.

However, the spot rate continued to slip with the yuan breaking past 6.6600 per dollar for the first time since December.

In commodity markets, gold is seemingly not considered a safe haven by investors at the moment, and hit its lowest in over six months.

Spot gold was last at $1,254.66, having hit its weakest since mid-December at $1,253.50.

