Oil edges up amid concern about Libyan exports

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Tuesday on uncertainty over Libyan oil exports, although plans by producer cartel Opec to raise output continued to act as a dampener.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $74.88 a barrel at 4.33am GMT, up 15c, or 0.2%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.31 a barrel, up 23c, or 0.3%.

Traders said prices were mostly driven up by uncertainty around oil exports by Libya, a member of Opec.

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces have handed control of oil ports to a separate National Oil Corporation (NOC) based in the country’s east.

The official state-owned oil company based in the capital Tripoli, also called NOC, would not be allowed to handle that oil anymore, he said.

In comments later confirmed to Reuters, Ahmed Mismari, spokesman of Haftar’s Libya National Army (LNA), said on TV that no tanker would be allowed to dock at eastern ports without permission from an NOC entity based in the main eastern city, Benghazi.

"The move increases the risk that Libyan oil output will be shut in as the NOC in Tripoli is the only legal entity with the right to sell oil," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

Higher feedstock crude oil prices, as well as surging fuel exports from China, have pulled down Asian refinery product margins to two-year lows.

Tight market

The uncertainty over Libya’s oil exports comes after Opec together with a group of non-Opec partners including top producer Opec announced a supply rise of about 1-million barrels a day aimed at cooling oil markets.

Oil markets have tightened significantly since 2017, when Opec and its partners started withholding supply to prop up slumping prices at the time.

"Despite the Opec agreement [last week] we believe that tight supply is likely to drive oil prices higher during 2018," Jason Gammel of US investment bank Jefferies said in a note "We expect that Brent prices will be in excess of $80 a barrel in [the second half of 2018]," he added.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML) said tight market conditions would push Brent prices to $90 a barrel by the second quarter of 2019.

But the bank warned of uncertainty as the effect of announced US sanctions against Iran was not yet clear, and as the effects of the global trade dispute between the US and major other economies including the EU and China gradually take effect.

"We estimate a demand drop of 44,000 barrels a day for every 1% drop in global trade," the bank said.

Reuters