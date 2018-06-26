Market data - June 26 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
You can’t guarantee you can keep people’s data safe, but you can control how you respond when your defences fail. Sasha Beharilal details your obligations under EU privacy rules
The National Empowerment Fund needs urgent recapitalisation to meet the ‘overwhelming demand’
The Cape Town mayor has a busy week as on Thursday the court will hear her application to get a copy of the Steenhuisen report that criticised her role in the DA caucus
The ruling came after arguments in which lawyers for Uber insisted it had completely overhauled its culture and passenger safety policies
While Stats SA says more people had jobs, average salaries fell for the quarter, with those in the ‘electricity-, gas-and water-supply industry’ earning the most
While fewer are dissatisfied with current business conditions, 90% are worried about construction demand — and their pessimism is borne out by Stats SA
Senators overwhelmingly approved the bill to ban the full-face burqa in places such as schools, hospitals, government institutions, and on public transport
The prime minister turned up at the team’s training to let loose with a vicious tongue-lashing, calling them gutless and warning them to quit if they lose against Germany
A Banksy print worth about $40,000 was stolen in Canada 10 days ago; finding a buyer, says an expert, will be almost impossible
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.