Market data - June 25 8 2018

Quilter corporate finance director Mark Satchel talks to Business Day TV about the company’s prospects
We critique whiteness but are afraid of losing white approval and we don’t want to lose the benefits of assimilation
Mercer’s 2018 annual survey found Africa is generally an expensive place for multinationals to post staff, with Luanda ranking as the sixth most expensive city
The Cape Town mayor has a busy week as on Thursday the court will hear her application to get a copy of the Steenhuisen report that criticised her role in the DA caucus
Star and Brait allowed managers to buy shares using loans guaranteed by the companies, but neither company expected the subsequent downturn in their fortunes
Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia talks to Business Day TV about how banks have responded to a request to help SA’s SOEs
John Visentin said in a letter to Shigetaka Komori that a lawsuit by Fujifilm was a ploy to save a takeover that had already been blocked
The US treasury secretary refutes media reports detailing plans to impose restrictions on Chinese investment in US companies and on tech exports to China
The South Americans maintain a perfect record to top Group A and send 10-man hosts reeling at 2018 World Cup
Dr Summeiya Omar integrates western and eastern medical practices, writes Juliana Jangara
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
