Gold edges lower on the rising prospect of further US rate hikes

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by prospects of rising US interest rates, while an easing dollar and escalating trade tension between the US and other major economies supported the metal.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,264.34/oz, as of 3.57am GMT, not far from a six-month low of $1,260.84 touched last week. US gold futures for August delivery were 0.2% lower at $1,266/oz.

"Rising trade tensions should have (but did not) help gold’s cause all that much. Instead, it seems that the concern of rising interest rates, particularly in the US, continues to gnaw away at gold, as does the fact that the fund length is fleeing," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

US Fed chairman Jerome Powell last week said the central bank should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate rises amid a strong economy to balance its employment and inflation goals. Gold, which is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, could suffer in the face of higher rates, as these tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up.

"The market certainly looks susceptible to some further declines until data shows any sort of weakness in the US economy in particular," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. "I can’t see it moving much out of the $1,266-$1,268 range."

Meanwhile, the dollar slipped against the yen in Asian trade on Tuesday, hovering near a two-week low, as worry about an intensifying fight between the US and its trade partners continued to slash risk appetites. US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said that forthcoming investment restrictions from the department would not be specific to China but would apply "to all countries that are trying to steal our technology".

Gold, usually seen as a safe store of value during economic and political uncertainty, has found only limited support from the global trade spat.

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracked by Thomson Reuters were headed for their weakest month since July 2017, as investors covered losses in equities, commodities and other markets caused by tariff disputes. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, fell 0.54% to 820.21 tonnes on Monday.

In other precious metals, silver was nearly unchanged at $16.31/oz.

Platinum fell 0.3% to $862.30/oz and palladium was 0.3% higher at $942.13/oz. Palladium touched a more than two-month low at $936/oz in the previous session.

