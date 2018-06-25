Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Intu Properties

25 June 2018
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities chose Intu Properties as his stock pick of the day.

It used to be part of Liberty Life and has nine malls in its portfolio, including some of the “top malls in England”, said Meintjes.

“Their share price has been ‘smashed’ partly by Brexit and partly by risk avoidance.”

