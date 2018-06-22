Opec reaches a last-minute compromise to boost oil production
London/Kuwait — Oil cartel Opec has agreed to boost oil production, achieving a last-minute compromise that overcame Iran’s threats to veto any supply hike.
"We have an agreement" to make a 1-million barrel per day (bpd) adjustment, on paper, to the production cuts implemented by the group in co-operation with allies including Russia, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters in Vienna.
In reality, the accord adds 600,000 bpd of oil to the market, about 0.5% of global supply, because several members are unable to raise output, said a delegate.
The new deal would effectively roll back the deeper-than-intended cuts from nations such as Venezuela, returning the curbs to the level originally agreed in 2016, the delegate said.
The accord is a much-needed show of unity from Opec and allies, including Russia. An agreement was in doubt after Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh walked out of a meeting on Thursday evening, predicting that Opec wouldn’t be able to convince him to back an increase.
Iran had bridled at complaints on Twitter by US President Donald Trump that the cartel was artificially inflating oil prices, which touched $80 a barrel last month. Zanganeh has said the president is to blame for high prices because of his unilateral withdrawal from the international nuclear agreement and the imposition of fresh sanctions that could significantly curb Iran’s crude exports.
Opec and its allies exceeded their pledged 1.8-million bpd of production cuts by 47% last month. Those additional supply losses have been largely unintentional, reflecting the collapse in Venezuela’s oil industry and long-term declines in Mexican output.
Saudi Arabia has enough spare capacity to offset those losses and keep a lid on prices, but Al-Falih acknowledged on Thursday that such a move isn’t politically palatable for his fellow Opec members. The kingdom also wants to preserve the hard-won unity in the group of 24 oil producers that signed up to the original deal.
The talks in the Austrian capital were the latest steps in a process that has whipsawed oil markets for weeks as consumers from the US to India and China expressed anxiety over rising prices as Saudi Arabia and Russia sought a deal that would please all sides
Opec will meet again on Saturday with non-members, including Russia, to ratify Friday’s agreement.
Brent gains
Brent crude gained in London as the Opec agreement was announced.
Futures gained as much as 3%, reversing a slump on Thursday when it appeared that Iran might walk away from a deal, encouraging rival producers including Saudi Arabia to go it alone. Brent crude prices set a new intra-day high after the news.
"It’s a relatively modest increase, but I think it’s also important that it’s a change from the previous strategy," PetroMatrix MD Olivier Jakob said by phone. "The initial increase is not necessarily the last increase, it does open the door to a continued increase."
Further details of the agreement on Friday weren’t immediately clear, though the deal would mean a return to 100% compliance with production quotas, according to a delegate at the Vienna meeting.
Brent crude for August settlement rose as much as $2.19, or 3%, to $75.24 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange and traded at $75.06 at 8.43am New York time. Prices slid 2.3% on Thursday.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery rose as much as 2.64% to $67.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The US benchmark oil traded at a discount of $7.87 to Brent.
Before the ministers’ meeting, comments from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and others suggested that they were inching toward a compromise. Saudi Arabia has sought to boost production, with Al-Falih saying on Thursday that his nation was siding with consumers.
"The risk to the price of oil from failure probably helped bring the deal home," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "We should still remember that the production deal is still alive and kicking. They’re basically pre-empting a shortfall to keep the price stable."
With assistance from Nayla Razzouk, Elena Mazneva, Francois de Beaupuy, Salma El Wardany, Golnar Motevalli, Javier Blas, Sharon Cho and Heesu Lee
Bloomberg
