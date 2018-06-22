Market data - June 21 2018

SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about what might take place during the oil cartel’s meeting in Vienna
SAA should learn that a strategic plan, a vision and good business practice supported by all stakeholders is needed
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi talks to Business Day TV about the draft health laws that have been gazetted
Job Mokgoro is seen as a neutral candidate for the position of North West premier
The Ucook owner is to make further investments to accelerate its business
The president says the effect of a minimum wage on economy and jobs will be closely monitored
Engine and machinery friction is expensive, but there are new technologies that could cut industry’s costs, writes Tony Carnie
The White House says the changes, which include reshuffling welfare programmes, and merging education and labour, would be the biggest since the Great Depression
Cyclist’s crew say French legend has his facts wrong about Briton’s wrangle over permissible asthma drug levels
Tribute line-up brings spirit of one of SA’s most famous bands to Grahamstown, writes Atiyyah Khan
