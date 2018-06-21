WATCH: Stock picks — Nasdaq and Richemont

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities did not have any particular stock pick for the day but rather suggested that a play on Nasdaq would be a better option, while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Richemont.

Shapiro said that tech shares and in particular the Nasdaq ETF was a good way to get exposure to a modern and growing economy.

Richemont has now acquired shares in Net-a-Porter, which will take its online sales from 1% to 17% and help the company’s other brands.

“Jewellery is now a bigger revenue generator for them than watches and everyone says that millennials want experiences and not goods but it hasn’t proved to be the case with jewellery,” said Katzenellenbogen.