WATCH: Stock picks — Nasdaq and Richemont
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities did not have any particular stock pick for the day but rather suggested that a play on Nasdaq would be a better option, while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Richemont.
Shapiro said that tech shares and in particular the Nasdaq ETF was a good way to get exposure to a modern and growing economy.
Richemont has now acquired shares in Net-a-Porter, which will take its online sales from 1% to 17% and help the company’s other brands.
“Jewellery is now a bigger revenue generator for them than watches and everyone says that millennials want experiences and not goods but it hasn’t proved to be the case with jewellery,” said Katzenellenbogen.
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the Nasdaq and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth discusses Richemont
