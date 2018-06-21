Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Nasdaq and Richemont

21 June 2018 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities did not have any particular stock pick for the day but rather suggested that a play on Nasdaq would be a better option, while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Richemont.

Shapiro said that tech shares and in particular the Nasdaq ETF was a good way to get exposure to a modern and growing economy.

Richemont has now acquired shares in Net-a-Porter, which will take its online sales from 1% to 17% and help the company’s other brands.

“Jewellery is now a bigger revenue generator for them than watches and everyone says that millennials want experiences and not goods but it hasn’t proved to be the case with jewellery,” said Katzenellenbogen.

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the Nasdaq and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth discusses Richemont

Global markets’ defensive positioning could prove more lasting

Analyst Tim Emmott points to discussion about policy error that emerged after the latest US Fed meeting, the continued difficulty the ECB faces in ...
Markets
1 day ago

Embattled rand slides dangerously close to R14/$

The local currency is almost 2% weaker against the dollar on Tuesday morning, as the escalating US-China trade spat casts a shadow over the global ...
Markets
2 days ago

US-China trade-war worries slam China and emerging markets

Trump threatens China with new tariffs, causing Chinese shares to slump almost 4%, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index sliding to lowest since early ...
World
1 day ago

Warning to passive investors: top 40 'is really the top 12'

The JSE's most popular index is not as diversified as the investors who track it might believe, says CoreShares
Companies
10 days ago

Richemont lifts its game plan with Watchfinder deal

The luxury goods company buys UK-based Watchfinder, a pre-owned premium watch specialist that sells online and through boutiques
Companies
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Battered rand slumps to Zuma level as global ...
Markets
2.
Rand pares gains after surprise moderation in ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE bounces back on positive local ...
Markets
4.
Rand back under R18/£ ahead of Bank of England ...
Markets
5.
Battered rand is back at Zuma-era levels
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.