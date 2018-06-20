Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American
20 June 2018 - 09:14
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.
He said that, according to consensus numbers to December, the company was tracking on a price-earnings ratio of 9.1 and dividend yield of 4.1%.
“They still have a ‘self-help’ button in terms of their CEO Mark Cutifani still being able to do a little bit more,” he said.
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Anglo American, his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.