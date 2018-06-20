Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American

20 June 2018 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.

He said that, according to consensus numbers to December, the company was tracking on a price-earnings ratio of 9.1 and dividend yield of 4.1%.

“They still have a ‘self-help’ button in terms of their CEO Mark Cutifani still being able to do a little bit more,” he said.

