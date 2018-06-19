Market data - June 19 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The latest iteration of the Mining Charter still needs work, unsurprisingly, but at least this time it seems the industry is being allowed to get involved
President Cyril Ramaphosa is concerned that a court ruling compelling former president to give reasons why he fired Pravin Gordhan will set a precedent
The special NEC meeting also discusses the fate of leadership structures in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West
Brait shares lost as much as 6% before reversing to gain 3.4% by the close in Johannesburg
The sharpest falls were seen in visitor numbers from Europe in general, and Germany and the UK specifically, while Brazil was an anomaly
However, so far there has not been a noticeable dent in investment in the agricultural sector, an Agbiz and IDC survey shows
China’s commerce ministry accuses the US of breaking with consensus reached by both sides during multiple negotiations
Gideon Maleka clears rugby commentators Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism allegations and they will resume their studio duties
Destructive behaviour of burning paper turns into symbolic butterflies
