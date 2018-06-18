Markets

Oil slumps as China threatens US with duties

18 June 2018 - 07:42 Henning Gloystein
Singapore — US oil prices slumped on Monday after China threatened duties on American crude imports in an escalating trade dispute with Washington.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.84 a barrel, down $1.22, or 1.9%, from their last settlement.

In an escalating spat over the American trade deficit with most of its major trading partners, including China, US President Donald Trump last week pushed ahead with hefty tariffs on $50bn of Chinese imports, starting on July 6.

China on Friday said it would retaliate by slapping duties on American export products, including crude oil.

International oil prices also fell, with Brent crude futures down 79c, or 1.1%, at $72.65 a barrel.

This was in response to reports that top suppliers Saudi Arabia and Russia were likely to increase production.

Oil cartel Opec, which is de-facto led by Saudi Arabia, and some allies including Russia have been withholding output since the start of 2017.

They will meet in Vienna on June 22 to decide forward production policy.

"Most industry observers are expecting a production rise," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda, although he added that "the magnitude and timing of the boost remain uncertain".

Reuters

