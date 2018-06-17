Market data - June 15 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s impact assessment predicts job losses between 200,000 and 900,000
The tax office veteran was appointed as acting SARS commissioner after Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane
The monarch has fallen out with ANC since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma and discussions were held over land tenure
Liberty says it is investigating the breach and has taken steps to secure its computer systems.
The agency warns of low growth and high debt levels but says these are balanced by a favourable government debt structure and a healthy banking sector
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe gives more details on the third iteration of the Mining Charter
Russia and Vladimir Putin has been handed a month-long opportunity to show that western attempts to isolate their country have failed, writes Max Seddon
The Springboks will be desperate to avoid the fate that befell them on a bitterly cold June evening 18 years ago
James Ngcobo’s interpretation of Athol Fugard explores parallel realities, writes Kgomotso Moncho–Maripane
