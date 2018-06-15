Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Ashburton MidCap ETF
15 June 2018 - 10:13
Nerina Visser from etfSA chose Ashburton MidCap ETF as her stock pick of the day.
She said she had been looking at the mid-cap sector since the ANC elective conference in December and the subsequent change in head of state.
She said that one of the best ways to really get that exposure was through the Ashburton MidCap ETF.
