Market data - June 14 2018

In currency markets, the euro lost out after the European Central Bank took a cautious stance on raising interest rates
SA cannot wait another few decades for proper redress, and the government cannot fix the problem on its own, writes Ann Bernstein
Zweli Mkhize says the government is in talks with Eskom about its credit control policy
The monarch has fallen out with ANC since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma and discussions were held over land tenure
Young Women in Business Network Cooperative Financial Institution will target informal traders and black business owners
Agro-processing, solar manufacturing, tourism and high-tech industries envisaged for provincial special economic zone
The PoPI act will oblige companies to report and publish any data breaches as and when they occur
The lawsuit seeks $2.8m of restitution plus penalties, a 10-year ban on Trump serving as a director of a New York nonprofit, and one-year bans for his children
The striker’s return after weeks of uncertainty is a huge boost for Egypt at the World Cup 2018
James Ngcobo’s interpretation of Athol Fugard explores parallel realities, writes Kgomotso Moncho–Maripane
