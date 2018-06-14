World stocks wilt with the euro rising on ECB winding down its stimulus programme

London — The euro rose to its highest in a month but world stocks wilted on Thursday, as the European Central Bank (ECB) prepared to pull the plug on its €2.55-trillion, three-year stimulus programme.

After the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates for the second time this year and hinted at two more, it was shaping up to be a double-whammy for risk assets that have gained during years of ultra-cheap borrowing conditions.

All sectors on the pan-European STOXX 600 index were in negative territory. Basic resources stocks led the decline with a 1.3 drop following weak data from big metals consumer China.

The dollar rose after the Fed’s move, then faded in Asia and was still falling as the euro pushed above $1.1820 before the ECB met. Eurozone government bond yields also edged up with German bunds offering 0.49%. US treasuries drifted back though to 2.96% after briefly topping 3% overnight.

"I think its pragmatic for the Fed to take these moves, because if you are not going to make them now, when are you going to take them," Kully Samra, European MD at $3-trillion US asset manager Charles Schwab, said. The ECB had probably been too slow to reduce stimulus, Samra said, though recent weaker data showed Europe still had underlying issues.

In Asia, surprisingly soft Chinese retail sales and investment data had also hit sentiment. China’s central bank left its interest rates on hold, rather than follow the Fed, as it often does.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.0%. Shares in South Korea and Taiwan fell more than 1%. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.6%. In mainland China, the Shanghai composite index hit a 20-month closing low, shedding 0.4%.