WATCH: Stock picks — France and AB Inbev

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities has decided to take a side bet on France in the Fifa World Cup instead of picking a stock, but Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments has taken a more traditional approach and chosen AB Inbev as his stock pick of the day.

McCurrie said AB Inbev had performed well and “are up by 10% in the last month. Despite their problems with soft drinks, their premium brands are outperforming the rest and there are huge benefits still to come through from the SAB merger”.