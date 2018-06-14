Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Stock picks — France and AB Inbev

14 June 2018 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Soccer ball. Picture: THINKSTOCK
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities has decided to take a side bet on France in the Fifa World Cup instead of picking a stock, but Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments has taken a more traditional approach and chosen AB Inbev as his stock pick of the day.

McCurrie said AB Inbev had performed well and “are up by 10% in the last month. Despite their problems with soft drinks, their premium brands are outperforming the rest and there are huge benefits still to come through from the SAB merger”.

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV about France’s chances in the World Cup and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments discusses AB Inbev

