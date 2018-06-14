Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Stor-Age

14 June 2018 - 10:48 Business Day TV
Nesi Chetty from Momentum chose Stor-Age Property as his stock pick of the day.  

The real estate investment trust (Reit) is in the specialised self-storage market and has about 36 properties in SA. The company has also bought a business in the UK.

“You can see this tough environment now that the company has actually been quite defensive and the like-for-like growth from the portfolio is at 10%. They have a very skilled management team and their occupancy is also quite high, with around 84% in SA and around 75% in the UK, and they are giving a dividend yield of about 8.5%,” he said.

Nesi Chetty from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Stor-Age Property, his stock pick of the day

