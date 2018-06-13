Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock Pick - Bidvest
13 June 2018 - 10:18
Robert Towelll from Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.
He said that SA Inc retailers had fallen quite aggressively, including Bidvest.
With the contraction in GDP in the first quarter of 2018, “there should be an improvement in this area of the market”, he said.
