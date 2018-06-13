Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock Pick - Bidvest

13 June 2018 - 10:18 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image: Stocks

Robert Towelll from Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.

He said that SA Inc retailers had fallen quite aggressively, including Bidvest.

With the contraction in GDP in the first quarter of 2018, “there should be an improvement in this area of the market”, he said.

Robert Towelll from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Bidvest, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Bidvest still upbeat on future growth despite tough markets

South African operations deliver a ‘solid’ trading result, partially helped by acquisitions
Companies
2 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Grand Parade’s grand plan

News that Grand Parade could sell a chunk of its strategic holding in Spur has done little to liven up its share price
Opinion
5 days ago

Bidvest shares tumble after guarded trading update

The services group says ‘trading profit continued to grow, but at a slower pace than reported to December 2017’
Companies
5 days ago

JSE opens weaker on banks as rand tumbles past R13/$

Locally focused stocks retreat but mining and rand-hedge stocks gain, as tension builds ahead of G-7 summit
Markets
5 days ago

JSE closes weaker as market braces for Fed hike

Further volatile trade is expected as faster policy normalisation in advanced economies will add to emerging-market woes
Markets
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand weaker ahead of likely US interest rate hike
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes slightly firmer amid ...
Markets
3.
Surprise rise in US oil inventories pushes crude ...
Markets
4.
Rand flat as US inflation comes in slightly higher
Markets
5.
Gold steadies ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.