Market data - June 13 2018

Both the WHO and UN recognise the growing, global burden of mental-health disorders, writes Crick Lund, but with the right type of interventions, there is hope
Saunders’s body had been found after police had been searching morgues for unidentified bodies since April
The special NEC wants amicable solutions in the shortest time possible
Pravin Gordhan tells Cosatu Eskom negotiators will not return to wage negotiations with despised 0% offer
Annual sales growth comes in at 89% lower than economists expected
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has indicated that a summit on the final charter is planned as part of the extended consultation process
The Federal Reserve raises its benchmark overnight lending to between 1.75% and 2% and says it will tolerate above-target inflation until at least 2020
The winning bid got 134 votes, compared with 65 for Morocco; Fifa is set to profit $11bn from the 2026 games, more than double what it would have in Morocco
Retired British high court judge and film maker Nick Stadlen aims to inspire youth, writes Pippa Green
