WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite

11 June 2018 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Shoprite storefront. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Shoprite storefront. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day, with the massive fuel hike that was received in the past week, consumers are increasingly under pressure and with the likelihood of an interest hike coming to the table in the next 3 - 4 months it will be even more so. Shoprite is a cost leader and with a down day on the markets they were up by 2%. They are also on a support level that came down from R265 per share to R232.

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Shoprite, his stock pick of the day

From Cape to Cairo could be a challenging retail journey

Egypt joins the chorus of those singing 'we're open for business'
Business
1 day ago

FLEXIBLE ASSET ALLOCATION FUNDS: Here stock selection is king

Investors who want to give their fund managers the widest possible discretion should consider the flexible fund category
Investing
5 days ago

Nene warns of 'challenging times' ahead as rand slides

Minister says SA is already moving to contain its foreign tab as other nations suffer
Business
1 day ago

RON DERBY: Rand turbulence leaves Cyril between a rock and a hard place

The rand is always at the centre of the storm when it comes to jitters over emerging markets because of its liquidity.
Opinion
1 day ago

Household spending a promising sign for SA

Soaring fuel price and shocking GDP data do not tell whole story of economy
Business
1 day ago

