WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day, with the massive fuel hike that was received in the past week, consumers are increasingly under pressure and with the likelihood of an interest hike coming to the table in the next 3 - 4 months it will be even more so. Shoprite is a cost leader and with a down day on the markets they were up by 2%. They are also on a support level that came down from R265 per share to R232.