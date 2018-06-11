Market data - June 11 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Lukanyo Mnyanda says the rand weakening past R13/$ will not only hurt locals wealthy enough to travel, and the top 40 index is not as diversified as investors think
Amcu calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in amending mine safety legislations
The portfolio committee on mineral resources will receive a briefing on the Mining Charter review, writes Natasha Marrian
The accountancy firm fine for failing to ensure that scandal-hit insurance claims processor Quindell’s statements were correct comes as global audit giants face break-up calls
The ratings agency has met with top roleplayers and economists expect a decision this week, writes Sunita Menon
In April, in a landmark deal, 800 formerly illegal miners were given licences to operate near Kimberley; they haven’t looked back
Police arrest more than 100 protesters as resentment against China explodes over Hanoi’s plan for new economic zones for foreign investment
Matabeleland endear themselves to the crowd at the alternative World Football Cup, embodying what the sport used to stand for — spirit and determination
Makhathini wins best jazz album at the South African Music Awards, writes Mpho Tshikhudo
