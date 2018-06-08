WATCH: Stock picks — WBHO and Discovery

Markets

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investment Group chose Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) as his stock pick of the day while Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Discovery.

Busha said WBHO’s latest results were fantastic, showing a 17% growth in revenue.

“Apart from SA’s decline in the sector, they outperformed in the rest of Africa. Should the deal with Murray & Roberts and Aveng go through, WBHO will most definitely benefit, he said.

Körner said Discovery offered something quite different to most other shares on the market.

“The share is almost 20% down to where it was a few months ago, the bank is on its way, Ping An Insurance is properly kicking into gear. It’s not often that one gets a chance to buy into a good business at these levels,” he said.

