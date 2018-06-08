WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

He said that given the expected increase in interest rates in various countries, the rand was quite vulnerable. Although, he said, it had had a good run.

“Mondi is a nice defensive stock, with underlying business models that are looking quite good. It’s a well-diversified business across a number of geographies, with a strong management team. They have good price dynamics in terms of demand for their product and it still has room to grow,” he said.