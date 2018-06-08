Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

08 June 2018 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

He said that given the expected increase in interest rates in various countries, the rand was quite vulnerable. Although, he said, it had had a good run.

“Mondi is a nice defensive stock, with underlying business models that are looking quite good. It’s a well-diversified business across a number of geographies, with a strong management team. They have good price dynamics in terms of demand for their product and it still has room to grow,” he said.

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Mondi, his stock pick of the day

FLEXIBLE ASSET ALLOCATION FUNDS: Here stock selection is king

Investors who want to give their fund managers the widest possible discretion should consider the flexible fund category
Investing
2 days ago

Paper maker Mondi optimistic despite pressure

Production of uncoated fine paper fell due to maintenance at its Richards Bay mill, but it offset this by producing more packaging paper
Companies
23 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Naspers, while gold and platinum stocks retreat

Naspers ended the day 5.16% higher at R3,260 after Chinese internet company Tencent’s quarterly update surprises to the upside
Markets
22 days ago

Market data - June 7 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

Market data - June 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand dives amid worry SA is vulnerable to further ...
Markets
2.
Rand back to R13/$ as ‘Ramaphoria’ wanes
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher, despite rand ...
Markets
4.
Price of platinum expected to edge up
Markets
5.
Oil surges more than $1 a barrel on concern about ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.