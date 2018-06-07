WATCH: Stock pick — Discovery

Markets

07 June 2018 - 09:20 Business Day TV
Discovery Health's building in Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi
Discovery Health's building in Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi

Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx chose Discovery as her stock pick of the day.

She said the company had a tight operation in the insurance and short-term insurance market and “one can say that they are the market leaders”.

“With their banking operations coming in as the four major banks are just ripe to have their consumer base plucked away as … they lack innovation and Discovery will certainly surprise the market with better customer service and better rewards.”

