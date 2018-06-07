Market data - June 7 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Jacob Zuma is threatening the ANC, telling it to back off and leave him alone — or else; however, he really would like some of that Legal Aid...
Finance committee chair comes out fighting in open letter to the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu regarding comments the latter made in a parliamentary committee meeting
Case highlights the value of mediation in political-party disputes, writes Karyn Maughan
The vanadium miner aggressively targets a storage device for Eskom and investing in the electrolytes business
Acting SARS chief Mark Kingon acknowledges that restoring taxpayers’ trust in the revenue service is vital to improving tax morality
The Advertising Standards Authority has banned Browns Jewellers from using the term ‘Trusted since 1934’, mainly because the firm didn’t exist then
The publication of a proposed one-year backstop plan for the Irish border follows days of infighting that nearly stalled Brexit talks
Bangladesh have been without a coach since Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down in October
XPRIZE acknowledged the winning device, made by Leaf Wearables of New Delhi, India, that triggers an emergency alert with location details to a network of responders within 90 seconds
