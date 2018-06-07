LSE trade delayed an hour on Thursday owing to technical issue

London — The London Stock Exchange (LSE) resumed trading an hour late after its opening auction was delayed, the first major outage of its kind in seven years.

Regular trading on LSE began at 9am UK time. The opening auction was delayed on Thursday morning due to a technical issue that had been resolved, a spokesperson for the exchange said on Thursday.

The group operates one of Europe’s largest cash equity markets. The bourse’s main cash equity market and Alternative Investment Market were among those affected.

In recent months, the LSE has also experienced issues with its regulatory news announcements. It has been without a permanent CEO since Xavier Rolet departed in November. New chief, former Goldman Sachs executive David Schwimmer is due to start in August.

The London bourse’s last major outage was in 2011, after it moved to a new platform called MillenniumIT.

The benchmark index FTSE 100 was little changed as of 9.45am in London trading.

Bloomberg