WATCH: Stock picks — cash and Paddy Power

06 June 2018 - 09:40 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Paddy Power Betfair.

“With the [US President Donald] Trump and [North Korean leader] Kim [Jong-un] meeting next week and the fact that the Chinese trade war is back on the table, there is going to be a lot of volatility in the markets in the next four to six weeks. Sitting on your money for that period of time is a better option than trying to time the markets,” said Mohammed.

Verster said Paddy Power, a London listed company, recently took over another betting company called Betfair and the company was now known as Paddy Power Betfair.

He said a recent US Supreme Court ruling should benefit its US-based business, which is called FanDuel.

“Sports betting will be legal in [New Jersey], which opens up FanDuel to an enormous market in [that state] and a lot of others states are set to follow suit.”

