Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — cash and Paddy Power
Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Paddy Power Betfair.
“With the [US President Donald] Trump and [North Korean leader] Kim [Jong-un] meeting next week and the fact that the Chinese trade war is back on the table, there is going to be a lot of volatility in the markets in the next four to six weeks. Sitting on your money for that period of time is a better option than trying to time the markets,” said Mohammed.
Verster said Paddy Power, a London listed company, recently took over another betting company called Betfair and the company was now known as Paddy Power Betfair.
He said a recent US Supreme Court ruling should benefit its US-based business, which is called FanDuel.
“Sports betting will be legal in [New Jersey], which opens up FanDuel to an enormous market in [that state] and a lot of others states are set to follow suit.”
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
