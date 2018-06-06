Market data - June 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Just five out of almost 700 state hospitals meet basic standards, and Mzwanele Manyi is ‘quietly confident’ he will get his Afro Worldview channel a MultiChoice slot
Attacks on buses continue as striking workers intimidate those still on the job, with two drivers having been injured in the Johannesburg CBD
Case highlights the value of mediation in political-party disputes, writes Karyn Maughan
The Competition Tribunal overturned the Competition Commission's prohibition of the acquisition
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the first-quarter GDP data and what they mean
Tax experts say small business owners have three options; a salary, dividends paid from after-tax profits and borrowing from the company
Six Australian wine companies have faced delays at Chinese customs since Malcolm Turnbull complained of Chinese political interference late in 2017
The international midfielder will cost the English giants a reported fee of about £52m
Experts say the right training is essential, as is the right mind-set
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
