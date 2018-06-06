Euro is stronger but global equities are cautious after hawkish ECB comments

London — The euro rose to a 10-day high on Wednesday after hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB), adding upward pressure to bond yields and sinking some stocks as concern over Italy also weighed.

Robust growth was making the central bank increasingly confident that inflation is on its way back to target, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood it may use a meeting next week to reveal more about the end of its bond-buying programme.

Praet’s comments supported the euro, that rose 0.3% to $1.1747.

Bonds sold off, with the yield on Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond back above 0.4%, and was last up four basis points on the day.

Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index was flat, with interest-rate-sensitive utilities stocks among the top fallers, down 0.5%. Italian stocks were a notable underperformer, falling 1.4%.

Investors said the new government’s big-spending fiscal plans, a major worry for markets over the past few weeks, were unlikely to be helped by the ECB tightening its own policy.

Italian borrowing costs also rose more than most in Europe, with the 10-year yield up 15 basis points to 2.91%.

"Profligate ECB bond buying in the face of profligate Italian fiscal policy is an interesting conflict," said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. "We believe the bond-buying programme will conclude by the end of this year."