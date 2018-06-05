News Leader
WATCH: What emerging-market assets have to offer now
05 June 2018 - 08:43
Investors are becoming more risk averse in the face of tightening financial conditions and geopolitical tension, and emerging-market assets are feeling the brunt of it.
But BlackRock considers the recent selling of emerging-market assets as a buying opportunity.
Blackrock chief multi-asset strategist Isabelle Mateos Y Lago spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s investment case.
