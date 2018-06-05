MARKET WATCH: Markets stumble on reality check following GDP data
The rand lost ground at lunchtime on Tuesday after the local economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter, chipping away at the euphoria brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment earlier in the year.
The reality check also hit banks, insurance stocks and domestic industrial stocks, which had benefited markedly from an earlier surge in optimism under Ramaphosa, who has committed to turning around the economy.
"The figures leave a sour taste in the mouth, indicating that we need to be realistic about our growth potential," ETM Analytics market analyst Halen Bothma said. "SA needs structural reforms that will enable the economy to grow sufficiently to address social and economic challenges."
SA’s economy shrank by a shocking 2.2% in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the final quarter of last year — with the surprisingly poor performance due to a plunge in the agricultural sector of 24.7%.
This is the largest quarterly fall since the second quarter of 2009. Economists had expected a contraction of 0.5% quarter on quarter. Mining fell 9.9%, manufacturing 6.4%, and construction 1.9%, Statistics SA said on Tuesday.
The recent volatility in global markets has also contributed to deflating the so-called Ramaphoria.
Chances of inflation worsening have increased, meaning the South Africa Reserve Bank is less likely to cut interest rates any time soon. The rand has weakened considerably since reaching R11.51 to the dollar late in February, which was its best level in more than three years. Local bonds have also lost substantial ground.
Still, the prognosis for the year looks broadly positive, with Treasury expecting the economy to grow 1.5% in 2018 from 1.3% in 2017.
"SA’s economy contracted again in first quarter, underlining the scale of the task facing … Ramaphosa. Growth will pick up later this year, but will remain weak by historical standards," said John Ashbourne, senior emerging-markets economist at Capital Economics.
The banking index dropped 2.71%, with First Rand losing 2.41% to R61.83, Standard Bank 2.32% to R211.60, Barclays Africa 3.54% to R162.47, and Capitec 3.81% to R892.20.
Woolies dropped 3.22% to R56.55, Massmart 3.53% to R 114.80, and TFG 2.83% to R185.01.
Industrial group Bidvest, which is one of the proxies for the South African economy, shed a hefty 3.9% to R201.33. Barloworld dropped 5.1% to R134.20.
