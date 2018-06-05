Markets

Market data - June 5 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

05 June 2018 - 20:56
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand benefits from positive global sentiment
Markets
2.
MARKET WATCH: Markets stumble on reality check ...
Markets
3.
JSE starts June on positive note
Markets
4.
Rand steady in risk-on trade ahead of GDP data ...
Markets
5.
Health of SA’s economy in focus on Tuesday
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.