Market data - June 5 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The problem with Jeff Radebe’s assurances about no Russian nuclear power stations is that they come from, well, Jeff Radebe
The NPA will likely have to go the full distance in proving a crime was committed before it can lay claim to the R1bn
In a Facebook group that only allows verified ANC members, a local municipality mayor called Cyril Ramaphosa a sell-out, which apparently isn’t cricket
Agriculture plunged by almost a quarter, with steep falls also in mining and manufacturing
Web influencers on social media can reach more people than traditional journalists and have a richer connection with their followers, writes Wilson Johwa
The shares were sold at 271p against the 502p they cost in 2008
Randpark Golf Club continues its FootGolf roll-out, a game that uses a golf course, but with 53cm holes; comes with bunkers, but no clubs; and has strict rules of attire
More than 70 women have accused the formerly lauded movie-maker of sexual misconduct; he was released on a $1m bail and has to wear a location-tracking device
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.