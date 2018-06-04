WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen

Markets

04 June 2018 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Aspen as his stock pick of the day.

He said the stock had been on his radar for some time.

“Aspen went through an acquisition phase and they have really loaded their balance sheet, but in the last couple of years they have been bedding down the businesses that they have acquired. They raised cash in Europe and they have some potential deals with the infant milk nutrition business.”

He said that at about R255 per share he was “quite keen on this stock”.

