Market data - June 4 2018

But analysts are warning that the positive sentiment might not last, despite a strong opening on the Dow
The EU is serious about its citizens’ privacy, and complacency would be a mistake, writes Sasha Beharilal
The public service minister is likely to suggest some belt-tightening measures in her ministerial handbook, and has also been vocal in support for pay freezes
The Cape Town mayor’s legal council says the DA’s actions amount to a ‘smokescreen’, and that he is ‘sure there are worse members they are tolerating’
But CEO Pieter Elbers would not be drawn on the possibility of AccorHotels buying a stake in the airline
The Financial and Fiscal Commission says targets set for 2030are unachievable if the government does not consciously fight corruption and inefficiency
Higher quotas will help buyers bring in large consignments of US cotton waiting in China’s bonded zones
Pacific Islanders seven points ahead of SA on standings with just one tournament to go
The National Film and Video Foundation told organisers on the day the festival opened that it would not make its usual contribution towards the running costs
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
