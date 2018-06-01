Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sygnia
01 June 2018 - 10:22
Bruce Main from Ivy Asset Management chose Sygnia as his stock pick of the day.
He said the company represented a change in the way products would be delivered to consumers in the future.
Main said he liked the stock and “what they are doing, especially the push on the fintech side, with good growth in assets under management, nice dividends, with a relatively low multiple, [which] makes this an attractive stock to buy at the moment”.
Bruce Main from Ivy Asset Management talks to Business Day TV about Sygnia, his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
