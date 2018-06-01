Market data - May 31 2018

Brent crude will end the week with a gain, despite the prospect of higher Opec output, while US WTI crude will end lower for the second straight week
It’s no coincidence Cyril Ramaphosa identifies with China’s Deng. His core traits were consensus seeking, compromise and persuasion
The Modimolle/Mookgophong municipality is technically bankrupt and has a dire shortage of senior managers
Former Democratic Alliance leader Lindiwe Mazibuko makes a surprise appearance at the Sandton professionals gathering, her first at an ANC event
The group plans capital expenditure of R550m in the current year, to be funded from cash reserves
According to SARS, exports fell nearly 10% in April compared to March
A trade directive provides local steel mills with greater access to scrap metal through a price preference system that favours the local industry
UN report says migrants bring skills and contribute to host countries’ development through taxes and consumption
Elevation to Bok captain against Wales is recognition for his work ethic and on-field prowess
Technology helps meet the need to belong but beware the chimera of intimacy, writes Lungile Sojini
