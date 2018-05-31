WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Long4Life

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) chose Long4Life.

Shapiro said he believed there was still room to go even higher with tech stocks.

“The market is showing the momentum, buy when the market is high, sell when it’s higher,” he said.

Cruickshanks said Long4Life’s share price has risen but remained in the bottom half.

“This is the right time to buy but one should be patient and prepared to wait for some time,” he said.