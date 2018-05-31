Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Long4Life

31 May 2018 - 09:35 Business Day TV
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) chose Long4Life.

Shapiro said he believed there was still room to go even higher with tech stocks.

“The market is showing the momentum, buy when the market is high, sell when it’s higher,” he said.

Cruickshanks said Long4Life’s share price has risen but remained in the bottom half.

“This is the right time to buy but one should be patient and prepared to wait for some time,” he said.

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Amazon and Ian Cruickshanks from the SAIRR discusses Long4Life

WATCH: How Long4Life plans to keep growing

Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results and growth through additional acquisitions
21 days ago

Long4Life intent on doubling market cap after declaring maiden dividend

'We need to find a big deal that will step us up,' says  deal-making doyen Brian Joffe
22 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Long4Life long on promise

Long4Life is sitting on R1.7bn of cash, which gives it firepower to chase investments
14 days ago

Tech brands dominate Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking

The world’s most valuable brands are bold and adopt a long-term outlook towards brand building
1 day ago

Should local investors take Tesla for a spin?

Very few South African investment funds seem keen to offer clients a bite of this fast-paced, new-tech disrupter
4 hours ago

FT COLUMN: Companies are the cops in our modern-day dystopia

The private sector is being pulled ever more deeply into the business of crime fighting and intelligence gathering, writes Rana Foroohar
3 days ago

