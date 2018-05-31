Shower of penny stock results forecast for Thursday

Thursday is deadline day for the JSE’s laggards due to release their results for the six months or full year to end-February.

Companies that have failed to produce their results within three months are likely to be given an additional month by the JSE along with a warning that their shares face suspension.

The shower of results expected on Thursday includes African Dawn Capital, Alphamin Resources, Crookes Brothers, Efora Energy, Freedom Property Fund, Firestone Energy, Gaia Infrastructure Capital, Hulisani, Imbalie Beauty, Pembury Lifestyle Group, PSV, Rockwell Diamonds, Renergen, Sandown Capital and Spanjaard.

The Southern African franchise owner of Starbucks and Domino’s, Taste Holdings, warned shareholders on May 23 that it expected to report on Thursday its headline loss per share for the year to end-February nearly doubled.

Thursday is also a busy day on the economics front, with Statistics SA scheduled to report April’s producer price index (PPI) at 11.30am.

Factory and farm gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in PPI, is expected to have accelerated to about 4.2% from March’s 3.7%.

PPI tends to move in tandem with the consumer price index (CPI), which Stats SA reported on May 23 had accelerated to 4.5% in April from 3.8% in March, driven by higher taxes and fuel prices.

Stats SA is also scheduled to release March’s export and import unit value indices at 11.30am, April’s construction materials price indices at 12pm, and April’s electricity generated and available for distribution at 1pm.