WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest

30 May 2018 - 09:47 Business Day TV
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.

He said it was difficult to choose the right stock “in these difficult markets but you need to buy a company that has a good balance sheet”.

“Bidvest came down quite substantially from R270 per share to R207 per share and it’s starting to show a bit more value at these levels. They have a good business in SA and they are starting to look towards companies abroad as well, which makes them a good addition to your portfolio,” Towell said.

