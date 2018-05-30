Market data - May 30 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
DA-led coalition on the skids in Joburg, and foreign policy has barely made a difference to solving SA’s domestic problems, Gerrit Olivier argues
The president raises land claims, gangsterism during his address to the Muslim Judicial Council in Cape Town for the Ramadan iftar
But an ANC leader from Umlazi township is adamant that the provincial elective conference cannot happen at all under the current conditions
‘It’s theoretically possible. We’re looking at the next two to three years,’ says board member
Petrol inflation was reported at 9% in April, and May’s number would be similar
A trade directive provides local steel mills with greater access to scrap metal through a price preference system that favours the local industry
Arkady Babchenko’s ‘assassination’ was faked to catch those hunting him, says Ukraine
Percy Tau’s sensational season with champions Mamelodi Sundowns is acknowledged
Airlines are angry at Boeing for an engine flaw that has forced them to hire replacement passenger jets for the holiday season
