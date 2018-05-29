WATCH: Stock pick — Woolworths

Markets

29 May 2018 - 10:15 Business Day TV

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day.

He said the company had “exceptionally hard hit”. The share price has lost 39% over the past three years, mainly due to the sour acquisition of David Jones in Australia.

“That being said, any improvement in their retail, both locally and in Australia, should be pretty meaningful to their bottom line and help restore some value that shareholders have lost,” said Schultz.

