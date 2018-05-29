Markets

Market data - May 29 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

29 May 2018 - 20:31
A security guard is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices at Tokyo Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS
A security guard is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices at Tokyo Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Drama on JSE with Star results and the M&R ...
Markets
2.
Why some emerging markets are suddenly melting ...
Markets
3.
Gold edges up as Italian turmoil rocks the markets
Markets
4.
Rand loses 20c to dollar as global safe-haven ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in subdued trade with ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.