Market data - May 29 2018

Widening spreads between crude delivery locations are driving midstream operators to seek new export channels, writes David Fickling
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says the bill will improve the lives of the lowest paid workers, but opposition parties vote against it
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule wants a programme of action in the next two months so as to expropriate land in an orderly fashion
Interim CEO Melt Hamman says the move will give the property company access to a broader range of shareholders
S&P director of sovereign ratings Ravi Bhatia talks to Business Day TV about the agency’s rating decision
A trade directive provides local steel mills with greater access to scrap metal through a price preference system that favours the local industry
Productivity in the world’s fifth-largest economy is unsurpassed in the US, where revenue per employee of clean energy firms rose 7% in 2017 while falling 3% outside the state
South African football will continue to flounder in mediocrity while the faces at the top remain the same, writes Luke Alfred
One painting, with similar content to the two to go on sale in Johannesburg, were bought by the Qatari government for £3m
